Renowned Oncologist’s Urgent Message

Dr. Wafik El-Deiry is a legend in oncology, whose breakthroughs have transformed our understanding of cancer. His discovery of the p53 gene, known as the “guardian of the genome,” plays a crucial role in preventing cancer. This foundational work has shaped diagnostics, treatments, and targeted therapies. I was THRILLED to interview him for my podcast.

As Associate Dean at Brown University, Director of the Legorreta Cancer Center, oncologist, and NCI Director nominee, Dr. El-Deiry holds an MD/PhD and has published over 300 papers. His recent research linking the spike protein to cancer has sparked widespread debate—and for good reason. We discuss that and much more!

Key Topics:

The alarming rise of cancers in young adults

Early warning signs of colon cancer & screening tips

Is COVID a cancer-causing virus?

The urgent need for transparent data on vaccine safety and long-term effects

Potential links between mRNA vaccines and lymphomas/sarcomas

The future of mRNA therapy for cancer

Can anti-parasitics or antimicrobials treat cancer?

The harassment scientists face for publishing inconvenient data

His vision for cancer research if he becomes the next NCI Director

