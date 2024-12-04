Playback speed
20 Million Dead, $25 Trillion in Damages: Professor Richard Ebright Warned of a Lab-Created Pandemic For Decades

How Dangerous Science Likely Caused the Covid Pandemic & an Urgent Call to Stop the Next One
Dana Parish
Dec 04, 2024
Transcript

Molecular biologist, Professor Richard Ebright, is a leading authority on Gain of Function (GoF) research, which involves manipulating pathogens in the lab to become more contagious or dangerous. He has been warning about its dangers for decades, both in the media and during heated government testimonies. In this episode of The Dana Parish Podcast, we delve into the alarming historical timeline and evolution of GoF— and how scientific research was pivoted to biodefense—the players, the press, & the cover-ups that provide context for understanding how reckless science likely led to the Covid pandemic. I consider this the most decisive account of events that led us here, and includes the critical steps we must take to stop the next outbreak. This is a must-listen.

