Dr. Steven Hatfill: From Anthrax Exoneration to Top Rank at HHS

From being wrongfully accused of the 2001 anthrax attacks to newly-appointed Senior Medical Advisor at HHS and Director of Infectious Disease Response and Preparedness at ASPR, Dr. Steven Hatfill gave me one of the most jaw-dropping interviews I’ve done to date. I was extremely fortunate to have been able to interview him before he was appointed in his new HHS position.

A renowned virologist and bioweapons expert who also served as medical advisor during the first Trump administration, Dr. Hatfill joins me to reveal the debacle behind COVID, the vaccine, early treatments, and what really happened behind the scenes among federal officials during the early days of the pandemic.

Hatfill was wrongfully accused of the anthrax attacks in the early 2000s and later exonerated, earning a multi-million dollar settlement from the US Government. But that didn’t stop him from stepping back into the fire. During the first Trump administration, he became a fierce and controversial champion for early COVID treatment while the mainstream medical establishment tried to silence him. In this episode, he lays out the evidence on how COVID was bioengineered, early treatments were suppressed, the vaccines were entirely misrepresented, and much more. 🔥

We cover:

✅ The origins of COVID and its bioweapon-like features

✅ Why early treatment protocols were buried and extensive research fraud

✅ How the spike protein behaves in the body, being found in tumors and reproductive tissues

✅ Potential links between the spike and increased cancer risk

✅ Nasal sprays to help prevent COVID and potential for intranasal vaccines

✅ H5N1 and the risk of it becoming a pandemic

✅ The silencing and punishment of doctors who went against the government narrative

✅ What should have been done, and what must happen now to prevent another disaster.

This conversation pulls no punches. It's essential viewing for anyone who wants to understand what really happened, and what’s still at stake.

📍Please consider becoming a paid subscriber and support my work in bringing you this hard-won information. Please share this episode with someone who needs to hear it and subscribe to my YT channel!

Also avail on:

YouTube, Apple, Spotify

➡️ Leave your thoughts and questions in the comments—I read them all.