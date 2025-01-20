The GLP-1 Revolution: New Study Reveals Stunning Brain Benefits, Some Risks

In this episode of The Dana Parish Podcast, I sit down with one of TIME100’s most Influential Health Leaders, Dr. Ziyad Al-Aly. Dr. Al-Aly is a nephrologist/ epidemiologist & researcher at Wash U, renowned for his work in Covid and Long Covid. Here, we dive into his groundbreaking new GLP-1 study, published today in NATURE, which found unexpected benefits, and risks, of these drugs.

This is the largest GLP-1 study to date, conducted over the course of 4 years, encompassing more than 215,000 patients, and 2 million controls. We cover:

How GLP-1 medications work: mechanisms affecting weight loss, inflammation, and neurocognitive health.

Unexpected benefits: Reduced risks of Alzheimer’s, substance use disorders, seizures, psychosis, infectious diseases & more.

Side effects & controversies: GI issues like gastroparesis, pancreatitis, kidney injury, the need for longer-term side-effect data, and the debate over dependency.

Micro-dosing : The dose makes the poison, so is micro-dosing better?

Multisystemic Benefits : A possible treatment for Long Covid?

Obesity : The Mother of All Ills

Why Americans Are So Unhealthy: The role of ultra-processed food and how GLP-1s could transform public health.

The affordability crisis: Why high costs and limited access are preventing widespread benefits.

Elon Musk: He is taking a GLP-1 & stated how important he feels these drugs are to "health, lifespan and quality of life for Americans..."

Dr. Al-Aly doesn’t shy away from discussing the polarizing nature of GLP-1 medications, and addresses controversies and concerns surrounding these drugs.

Don’t miss this fascinating discussion about the drugs that could reshape how we handle chronic disease treatment and prevention.

