Stunning Interview With Former CDC DIRECTOR, Dr. Robert Redfield

The COVID pandemic is a defining chapter in modern history, marked by uncertainty, loss, and a flood of misinformation. We’ve been plagued not only by the virus, but by heavy-handed government censorship and propaganda. Vital discussions about COVID origins, early treatments, vaccine safety, efficacy, mandates, and a range of questionable pandemic policies were forbidden, igniting public outrage and distrust that continues to reverberate.

I have struggled not only with my own dilemmas but also with those of a variety of mainstream scientists and government insiders who were not free to share their serious concerns publicly. So, most of all, what I hoped to gain from this interview was clarity–not just about COVID, but also about chronic Lyme, a disease which has similar political/ medical overlap to long COVID, and nearly stole my life a decade ago. I hold CDC (and NIH) largely responsible for the chronic Lyme debacle, and to my knowledge, no CDC Director has been on the record about it until now.

But back to the COVID pandemic, nothing prepared me for the shocking, never-before-heard details that Dr. Redfield revealed in our 90-minute, no-holds-barred interview. His insights shattered party line narratives and forced me to confront the complexities and horrors of public health and informed consent in ways I hadn’t anticipated.

I look forward to your thoughts, commentary, and reactions to our conversation.

Please consider becoming a paid subscriber to support my (hard!) work in bringing you unadulterated, exclusive interviews like this.

If you prefer to watch on YouTube, click here and please don’t forget to subscribe!

Chapters:

Post-Election Reflection - 0:27

Role in the New Administration - 1:13

Vaccine Transparency & Misinformation - 2:04

Health of the Nation - 2:42

Mandating Vaccines: Right or Wrong? - 3:43

COVID-19 Vaccine Efficacy & Transmission - 4:59

Long COVID and Vaccine Side Effects - 9:00

Early Pandemic Decisions & Airborne Spread - 21:04

Operation Warp Speed: Missed Opportunities - 25:05

Antiviral Drug Development - 26:34

Gain of Function Research & Biosecurity - 55:00

Bird Flu Pandemic Risks - 1:03:00

Combating Chronic Illnesses - 1:18:00

Closing Thoughts & Future Outlook - 1:30:00