Brain Wars: Prof. James Giordano on Neuroweapons, Neurotechnology, and Global Security

Prof. James Giordano is a rockstar in neuroscience, neurotechnology, and biosecurity. For years, I’ve been following his work and was determined to land this interview. As Professor Emeritus in the Departments of Neurology and Biochemistry at Georgetown University and Director of the Center for Disruptive Technology and Future Warfare of the Institute for National Strategic Studies at the National Defense University, he’s a leading expert on unraveling mysteries like Havana Syndrome—the bizarre illness that targeted U.S. diplomats and intelligence officers, and now, civilians.

But this conversation goes far beyond that, diving into wild stuff that’s sounds like sci-fi but is happening now. Think directed energy weapons zapping brains, neurotechnology and microbes that could alter thoughts and behavior, and the human brain as the new frontier in global conflicts.

This isn’t your typical science talk.

We dive into deeply unsettling territory:

🔹 Can nanotechnology be used to access the brain without surgery?

🔹 The truth behind Havana Syndrome and who may be using directed energy weapons to attack public officials and civilians.

🔹 How ultrasonic and microwave weapons can silently incapacitate targets.

🔹 Are claims of covert chip implants, drone invasions, and directed energy weapons real? [hint: yes]

🔹 Can nanoparticles cause untraceable deaths?

🔹 Can microbes be engineered to change human thoughts and behavior?

🔹 What are the dual-use dangers of precision medicine, synthetic biology, and gene editing?

Dr. Giordano brings clarity, insight, and deep scientific and military knowledge. His message is urgent: the same biomedical tools that promise healing can also be used for harm.

This is one of the most riveting conversations I’ve had—and he’s agreed to come back for a part two.

If this episode sparks questions, leave them in the comments. We’ll bring them to Prof. Giordano next time.

