Redfield’s Warning ⚠️

8 Explosive Highlights from our Interview

• COVID engineered as aerosolized, self-spreading vaccine 🤯

• Vaccine mandates, pharma immunity, side effect denial — all “mistakes”

• Long COVID driven by viral persistence & remarkable treatments he’s discovered

• How FDA’s Peter Marks killed Novavax

• mRNA may cause cancer via residual nucleic acid & can produce ongoing spike

• Antibody-dependent enhancement possible with boosters

• The Chronic Lyme / long COVID connection

• PREP Act immunity should be repealed

⏱ TIMESTAMPS

• 00:00 – Introduction • 03:12 – Why Dr. Redfield believes science lost the public’s trust • 09:15 – Lessons from the pandemic: what went wrong • 15:48 – Spike protein, inflammation & immune dysregulation • 21:10 – Why Novavax Was Blocked (purity, politics & approval processes) • 22:58 – mRNA Safety, Distribution & What Data Is Missing • 31:57 – What Long COVID Really Is • 44:30 – Treatment That Restores Cognitive Function in Long COVID • 53:04 – “Suffocating Syndrome” — Air hunger & its shocking cure • 1:04:32 – Black Box warning for COVID shots “They May Put Me in a Box for Saying This” • 1:09:33 – What’s causing an alarming Rise in Cancer • 1:18:18 – Chronic Lyme & Long COVID — the connection • 1:34:34 – Was Omicron a Self-Spreading Vaccine? Explaining the concept • 1:36:39 – The New NIAID Director —bad choice • 1:38:39 – Is the mRNA COVID Vaccine Gene Therapy? Defining terms & implications • End – Final thoughts Special thanks to my wonderful editor: Conrad deVroeg

