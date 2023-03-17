Subscribe
Stunning Interview With Former CDC DIRECTOR, Dr. Robert Redfield
What the Public Wasn't Told About COVID, Vaccines, & Biowarfare Labs, & What You Need to Know Now
Nov 14
Dana Parish
October 2024
How Frozen Peas Saved My Mom's Life
A little-known Japanese study convinced my mom to consent to life-saving breast cancer treatment
Oct 15
Dana Parish
September 2024
Kris Kristofferson's Shocking Tale of Lyme-induced Alzheimer's: My Interview & Heartfelt Thanks
And a cautionary tale about COVID
Sep 30
Dana Parish
March 2023
A Glowing Review
The Benefits of Red Light Therapy
Mar 17, 2023
Dana Parish
January 2023
Happy 2023!
7 Tips for Covid-safe medical appointments
Jan 5, 2023
Dana Parish
November 2022
I’m here!
Trying to keep you informed
Nov 18, 2022
Dana Parish
March 2022
Coming soon
This is Third Opinion, a newsletter about A survivor’s guide for those who wanna survive .
Mar 1, 2022
Dana Parish
